Minerva Neurosciences Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Minerva Neurosciences ( (NERV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Minerva Neurosciences presented to its investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for central nervous system diseases, with a lead product candidate, roluperidone, aimed at treating negative symptoms in schizophrenia. In its latest earnings report, Minerva Neurosciences highlighted its ongoing efforts to advance its clinical trials and regulatory submissions, despite facing challenges such as a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application for roluperidone. The company reported a net loss of $9.76 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net income of $5.71 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased research and development expenses and the absence of significant other income. Minerva is actively working on a confirmatory Phase 3 trial for roluperidone, with plans to resubmit its NDA to the FDA, while also managing its financial resources through strategic private placements to ensure continued operations. Looking ahead, Minerva Neurosciences remains committed to advancing its clinical programs and exploring strategic options to enhance shareholder value, as it navigates the complex landscape of drug development and regulatory approval.

