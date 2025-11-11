Mineralys Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. ( (MLYS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, focusing on developing treatments for hypertension and related conditions such as chronic kidney disease and obstructive sleep apnea through its proprietary drug, lorundrostat.

In its third quarter 2025 financial report, Mineralys Therapeutics highlighted significant progress in its clinical trials and financial standing. The company is preparing for a New Drug Application submission for lorundrostat, anticipated by late 2025 or early 2026, and has completed enrollment in its Explore-OSA trial, with results expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Key financial metrics from the report include a strengthened balance sheet with cash and investments totaling $593.6 million as of September 30, 2025, a substantial increase from $198.2 million at the end of 2024. The company’s net loss for the quarter decreased to $36.9 million from $56.3 million in the same period the previous year, attributed to reduced research and development expenses following the conclusion of the lorundrostat pivotal program.

Mineralys also reported a decrease in research and development expenses to $31.5 million, down from $54.0 million in the previous year, while general and administrative expenses rose to $9.7 million. The company’s financial position is bolstered by a recent public equity financing, raising approximately $287.5 million.

Looking ahead, Mineralys Therapeutics is optimistic about the potential of lorundrostat to address unmet needs in hypertension treatment. The company remains focused on advancing its clinical trials and regulatory activities, with sufficient funding projected to support operations into 2028.

