Minerals 260 Limited’s Securities Suspension Amid Bullabulling Gold Project Acquisition

Minerals 260 Limited ( (AU:MI6) ) has shared an announcement.

Minerals 260 Limited has announced a continued suspension of its securities from quotation as it plans to acquire the Bullabulling Gold Project. This acquisition proposal has led to a requirement from ASX for shareholder approval and compliance with certain listing rules, which will impact the company’s operations and market activities.

More about Minerals 260 Limited

Minerals 260 Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. It is engaged in acquiring and developing gold and other mineral projects to enhance its market position.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 139,850

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

