Minera Alamos Reaffirms 2025 Guidance and Updates on Pan Mine Progress

Minera Alamos ( (TSE:MAI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Minera Alamos has reaffirmed its 2025 production and cost guidance for the Pan Mine, following its acquisition of the complex on October 1, 2025. The company successfully completed its first gold pour under new ownership on October 7, 2025, and is on track to meet or exceed its Q4 production targets. The Pan Mine is expected to produce 30,000-40,000 ounces of gold in 2025 at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,600-$1,700 per ounce. The acquisition and subsequent production milestones mark a significant step in Minera Alamos’ growth as a US precious metals producer, leveraging strong gold prices to enhance cash flow and expand mining capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MAI) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target.

Analyst Take on TSE:MAI Stock

According to TipRanks' AI Analyst, TSE:MAI is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 50 reflects significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and consistent losses impacting profitability. Technical analysis shows some positive momentum, but valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings and no dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.



More about Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is a gold production and development company that operates the Pan Mining Complex in Nevada, which includes the Pan heap leach gold mine and two other development projects. The company also owns the Copperstone mine in Arizona and maintains a portfolio of high-quality assets in Mexico, including the Santana mine, Cerro de Oro project, and La Fortuna project. Minera Alamos focuses on developing low capital expenditure assets and expanding project resources while pursuing strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,117,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$229.4M



