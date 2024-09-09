MineHub Completes Share Exchange in Abaxx Partnership

Minehub Technologies, Inc. (TSE:MHUB) has released an update.

MineHub Technologies Inc. has completed the second tranche of its strategic partnership with Abaxx Technologies, exchanging shares to further solidify their collaboration. The deal involved MineHub receiving 109,583 Abaxx Shares against the issuance of 4,166,666 MineHub Shares to Abaxx. As part of the transaction, MineHub also issued shares to its financial advisor, Haywood Securities Inc., which like the shares exchanged, are subject to a four-month holding period.

