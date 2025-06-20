Minco Capital Corp. Announces 2025 AGM Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Minco Gold ( (TSE:MMM) ) is now available.

Minco Capital Corp. announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed matters were approved by shareholders. The number of directors was set at three, with Ken Z. Cai, Malcolm F. Clay, and Michael Doggett elected to serve until the next meeting. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Smyth CPA LLP as auditors and authorized other business transactions. These decisions reflect strong shareholder support and are expected to maintain the company’s strategic direction and stability.

More about Minco Gold

Minco Capital Corp. is a Canadian company focused on identifying high-quality investment opportunities, primarily in publicly traded and privately held corporations, as well as direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The company owns 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corporation.

Average Trading Volume: 28,244

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.95M

