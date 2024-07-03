Minbos Resources Limited Announces New Share Offer

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.

Minbos Resources Limited is seeking to raise funds through the issue of up to 1,000 shares at $0.07 each, alongside offers of new options to placement participants and joint lead managers, as detailed in their latest Cleansing Prospectus. The Prospectus aims to facilitate the removal of trading restrictions on securities issued before the closing date, emphasizing that the investment is highly speculative. Interested parties are advised to consult professional advisors and consider the company’s continuous disclosure obligations and publicly available information before investing.

