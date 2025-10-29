MiMedx Group Reports Record Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MiMedx Group ( (MDXG) ) just unveiled an update.

MiMedx Group reported a record revenue of $114 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 35% increase from the previous year, driven by significant growth in its Wound and Surgical franchises. The company is preparing for potential changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rules, which it believes will stabilize the industry and benefit stakeholders, while maintaining a positive long-term outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (MDXG) stock is a Hold with a $7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MiMedx Group stock, see the MDXG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MDXG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MDXG is a Neutral.

MiMedx Group’s overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance and a positive earnings outlook, despite some profitability pressures and valuation concerns. The technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, and the high P/E ratio suggests limited valuation appeal. The company’s strategic initiatives and growth prospects in the biotechnology sector provide a positive long-term outlook.

More about MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on regenerative medicine with a strong emphasis on wound care and surgical products. The company is known for its innovative products such as CELERA™, EMERGE™, AMNIOFIX®, and AMNIOEFFECT®, and is positioned to adapt to changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rules.

Average Trading Volume: 641,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.02B

