MiMedx Group Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting

On June 18, 2025, MiMedx Group held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where 85.7% of the voting shares were represented. During the meeting, nine directors were re-elected, an advisory resolution on executive compensation was approved, Deloitte & Touche LLP was ratified as the independent auditor for 2025, an amendment to the 2016 Equity and Cash Incentive Plan was approved, and it was decided that the advisory vote on executive compensation would occur annually.

The most recent analyst rating on (MDXG) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MiMedx Group stock, see the MDXG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MDXG is a Outperform.

MiMedx Group’s strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives are key strengths, supported by robust cash flow and positive earnings call highlights. However, bearish technical indicators and valuation concerns slightly temper the overall outlook.

