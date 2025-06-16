MiMedia Holdings Announces C$3 Million Private Placement and Ends Investor Relations Agreement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from MiMedia Holdings Inc ( (TSE:MIM) ).

MiMedia Holdings Inc. announced a private placement of convertible debenture units to raise up to C$3,000,000, with an option to increase to C$4,000,000. The proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The company also terminated its investor relations services agreement with Dark Horse Capital, Ltd.

More about MiMedia Holdings Inc

MiMedia Holdings Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing digital media solutions. The company is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including TSXV, OTCQB, and FSE.

Average Trading Volume: 145,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$48.03M

For a thorough assessment of MIM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.