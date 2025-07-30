Milton Capital PLC Announces Share Options Reallocation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Milton Capital PLC ( (GB:MII) ) has shared an update.

Milton Capital PLC has announced changes in its share options following the resignation of Edward Dawson as a director. Dawson has relinquished his 3,000,000 share options, which were part of a 7,500,000 award to directors and consultants in November 2023. The company has reallocated these options, awarding 1,000,000 each to directors Richard Mays and Nick Pillar, as well as to consultants. The options have an exercise price of 1.5p per share and will vest upon completion of a substantial transaction, with a three-year expiry from the vesting date. This adjustment reflects Milton Capital’s adherence to its new remuneration policy and may impact the company’s strategic positioning and stakeholder interests.

Milton Capital PLC’s overall stock score is hindered by severe operational challenges, including no revenue generation and negative cash flow. While the balance sheet shows some stability due to the absence of debt, the lack of income sustainability is a critical risk. Technical analysis provides some hope for price recovery, but bearish momentum persists. The potential acquisition of Horizon Energy’s subsidiaries presents a strategic opportunity, but its impact remains speculative. Overall, the stock is currently a high-risk investment with uncertain prospects.

More about Milton Capital PLC

Average Trading Volume: 94,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

