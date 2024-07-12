Milton Capital Directors Invest in Company Shares

Milton Capital PLC (GB:MII) has released an update.

Milton Capital PLC has publicly disclosed that on July 11, 2024, significant share purchases were made by its directors. Executive Director Richard Mays acquired 500,000 shares, Edward Dawson purchased 1,000,000 shares, and Non-Executive Director Nicholas Pillar bought 2,000,000 shares, all at 0.75 pence per share. These transactions reflect a notable investment by the directors in the company, aligning their interests more closely with those of the shareholders.

