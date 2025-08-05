Millrose Properties Upsizes Senior Notes Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Millrose Properties Inc Class A ( (MRP) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 4, 2025, Millrose Properties, Inc. announced the pricing of its upsized private offering of $1.25 billion in 6.375% Senior Notes due 2030, marking a $250 million increase from the previously announced size. The proceeds from this offering, expected to close on August 7, 2025, will be used to repay existing debts and for general corporate purposes, potentially enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (MRP) stock is a Buy with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Millrose Properties Inc Class A stock, see the MRP Stock Forecast page.

More about Millrose Properties Inc Class A

Millrose Properties, Inc. specializes in purchasing and developing residential land, selling finished homesites to home builders through option contracts with predetermined costs and takedown schedules. The company supports home builders in expanding access to finished homesites while maintaining an asset-light strategy, recycling capital into future land acquisitions to ensure ongoing community growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,050,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.62B

