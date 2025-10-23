Millrose Properties Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Millrose Properties Inc Class A ( (MRP) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Millrose Properties announced robust financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting significant cash proceeds from homesite sales and strategic land acquisitions. The company reported a net income of $105.1 million and increased its guidance for year-end invested capital and adjusted funds from operations. Additionally, Millrose completed $2.0 billion in senior notes offerings, enhancing its balance sheet and liquidity, positioning itself for continued growth and strategic initiatives. The company also declared a quarterly dividend and maintained a conservative leverage profile, reflecting strong investor demand and financial flexibility.

Millrose Properties, Inc. operates in the residential real estate industry, focusing on purchasing and developing land to sell finished homesites to homebuilders through option contracts. The company provides solutions for homebuilders aiming to expand access to finished homesites while maintaining an asset-light strategy, recycling capital into future land acquisitions.

