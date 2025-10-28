Million Hope Industries to Announce Interim Results and Consider Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1897) ) has provided an announcement.

Million Hope Industries Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on November 11, 2025, to approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could potentially impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1897) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1897 Stock Forecast page.

More about Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 45,772

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$174.7M

For detailed information about 1897 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue