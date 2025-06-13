Millicom Announces Partial Closing of Infrastructure Deal and Special Dividend

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFs
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Millicom Announces Partial Closing of Infrastructure Deal and Special Dividend

Story Highlights
Millicom Announces Partial Closing of Infrastructure Deal and Special Dividend

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Millicom International Cellular SA ( (TIGO) ).

On June 13, 2025, Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced the partial closing of its transaction with SBA Communications Corporation, involving the sale of its mobile passive infrastructure assets in Central America. This transaction has generated approximately $600 million to date, with the remainder expected to close in Q3 2025. Following this, Millicom plans to distribute a special interim cash dividend of $2.50 per share, reflecting 45% of the net proceeds, in two installments. This move underscores Millicom’s strategy to monetize its infrastructure assets and enhance shareholder returns while maintaining financial flexibility and a disciplined capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (TIGO) stock is a Buy with a $36.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Millicom International Cellular SA stock, see the TIGO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TIGO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TIGO is a Outperform.

Millicom International Cellular SA has a solid financial foundation, with strong operational efficiency and cash flow generation supporting future growth. The stock demonstrates positive technical momentum, although valuations are influenced by leverage and currency impacts. The recent earnings call underscores strategic improvements and growth prospects. These factors combine to reflect a moderately strong stock performance outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TIGO stock, click here.

More about Millicom International Cellular SA

Millicom International Cellular S.A. is a leading telecommunications provider in Latin America, offering a variety of digital services and products under its TIGO and Tigo Business brands. These services include mobile financial services through TIGO Money, local entertainment via TIGO Sports, pay TV with TIGO ONEtv, high-speed data, voice services, and business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2025, Millicom served over 46 million customers and had a fiber-cable footprint covering more than 14 million homes.

Average Trading Volume: 968,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.31B

For a thorough assessment of TIGO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.

Report an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential