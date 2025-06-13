Millicom Announces Partial Closing of Infrastructure Deal and Special Dividend

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Millicom International Cellular SA ( (TIGO) ).

On June 13, 2025, Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced the partial closing of its transaction with SBA Communications Corporation, involving the sale of its mobile passive infrastructure assets in Central America. This transaction has generated approximately $600 million to date, with the remainder expected to close in Q3 2025. Following this, Millicom plans to distribute a special interim cash dividend of $2.50 per share, reflecting 45% of the net proceeds, in two installments. This move underscores Millicom’s strategy to monetize its infrastructure assets and enhance shareholder returns while maintaining financial flexibility and a disciplined capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (TIGO) stock is a Buy with a $36.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Millicom International Cellular SA stock, see the TIGO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TIGO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TIGO is a Outperform.

Millicom International Cellular SA has a solid financial foundation, with strong operational efficiency and cash flow generation supporting future growth. The stock demonstrates positive technical momentum, although valuations are influenced by leverage and currency impacts. The recent earnings call underscores strategic improvements and growth prospects. These factors combine to reflect a moderately strong stock performance outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TIGO stock, click here.

More about Millicom International Cellular SA

Millicom International Cellular S.A. is a leading telecommunications provider in Latin America, offering a variety of digital services and products under its TIGO and Tigo Business brands. These services include mobile financial services through TIGO Money, local entertainment via TIGO Sports, pay TV with TIGO ONEtv, high-speed data, voice services, and business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2025, Millicom served over 46 million customers and had a fiber-cable footprint covering more than 14 million homes.

Average Trading Volume: 968,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.31B

For a thorough assessment of TIGO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.