Millicom Announces Full Redemption of 2026 Senior Notes

Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) has released an update.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. has announced its plan to fully redeem its 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026, totaling approximately $147.9 million, on October 28, 2024. This move will involve repaying the principal amount along with any accrued interest. The redemption reflects Millicom’s strategic financial management aimed at enhancing its capital structure.

