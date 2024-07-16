Millennium Partners Reduces Stake in Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Millennium Partners and its controlled entities, previously substantial holders in Karoon Energy Ltd, have reduced their interest in the company. As of July 12, 2024, they no longer hold a substantial stake, after selling 2,898,138 shares. The group still maintains a long equity derivative position for an additional 1,662,998 shares, indicating a continued, albeit smaller, investment interest in Karoon Energy.

