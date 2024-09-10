Milkwood Capital Modifies Stake in Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group PLC has announced that Milkwood Capital Limited has altered its stake in the company, crossing a significant threshold of voting rights on September 5, 2024, and now holds a total of 4.1% of voting rights, equivalent to 8,159,000 shares. This change in shareholding was officially notified to Nanoco on September 9, 2024. No further information regarding proxy voting or additional details was provided in the notification.

