Military Metals Corp. to Implement Shareholder Rights Plan

The latest update is out from X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. ( (TSE:MILI) ).

Military Metals Corp. has announced its intention to adopt a shareholder rights plan to protect against potential hostile takeovers. This plan aims to ensure fair treatment of all shareholders and provide the board with adequate time to evaluate any takeover bids, encouraging a transparent process that maximizes shareholder value.

More about X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd.

Military Metals Corp. is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

Average Trading Volume: 256,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

