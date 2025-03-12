Milford Asset Management Adjusts Stake in Gentrack Group

An announcement from Gentrack Group Ltd ( (AU:GTK) ) is now available.

Milford Asset Management Limited has altered its substantial holding in Gentrack Group Ltd, a company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. The disclosure indicates a decrease in Milford’s percentage of ordinary shares from 10.117% to 9.893%, reflecting changes in their investment strategy. This adjustment involves both buying and selling of shares in Gentrack, with significant transactions occurring in both the New Zealand and Australian markets. These movements may impact Gentrack’s market perception and investor relations as Milford is a notable shareholder.

More about Gentrack Group Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -14.15%

Average Trading Volume: 101,084

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.08B

