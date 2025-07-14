Milestone Pharmaceuticals Announces Public Offering for $48.7M

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( (MIST) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 11, 2025, Milestone Pharmaceuticals announced an underwritten public offering of common shares and warrants, expected to raise approximately $48.7 million. The proceeds will support the clinical development and commercial launch of etripamil for PSVT, as well as general corporate purposes, potentially enhancing the company’s market positioning in cardiovascular treatments.

Spark’s Take on MIST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MIST is a Underperform.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ overall stock score reflects substantial financial difficulties, including no revenue and negative cash flows. However, the upcoming launch of CARDAMYST provides a potential turnaround opportunity, which is a significant positive factor. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics highlight the lack of earnings and dividends, indicating a speculative investment.

More about Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular medicines. The company recently submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for etripamil, intended for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), an abnormal heart rhythm.

Average Trading Volume: 1,386,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $83.4M

