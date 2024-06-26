Milan Station Corrects Share Placement Details

Milan Station Holdings Limited (HK:1150) has released an update.

Milan Station Holdings Limited has issued a clarification announcement regarding a typographical error in its previous release about the placing of new shares. The error concerned the percentage representation of the Placing Shares relative to the company’s issued share capital before and after the share placement. Except for this correction, all other details in the original announcement remain unchanged.

