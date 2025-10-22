Mila Resources Advances Yarrol Gold Project and Secures New Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mila Resources ( (GB:MILA) ) has provided an announcement.

Mila Resources Plc has reported significant progress in its exploration activities for the year ended 30 June 2025, highlighted by successful drilling results at the Yarrol Gold Project in Queensland, Australia. The company has secured 100% ownership of the Yarrol project and is advancing its second-phase drilling, which is expected to lay the groundwork for a maiden mineral resource estimate. Additionally, Mila has raised £776,000 to support its exploration efforts and has shifted to an in-house exploration team to enhance efficiency. The company is also evaluating options for its Kathleen Valley Project, which has attracted interest for its gold and lithium potential. Despite reporting a loss for the year, Mila remains optimistic about its future prospects, driven by strong market interest in gold and copper.

Spark’s Take on GB:MILA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MILA is a Neutral.

Mila Resources faces significant financial challenges with ongoing losses and cash burn. However, recent strategic initiatives in drilling and exploration at their Yarrol Gold Project present potential upside. Technical indicators suggest positive short-term momentum, but valuation remains a concern with negative earnings and no dividend.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MILA stock, click here.

More about Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc is a company in the natural resources sector, focusing on gold exploration. It operates primarily in Australia, with projects like the Yarrol Gold Project in Queensland and the Kathleen Valley Project in Western Australia. The company is positioned as a post-discovery gold exploration accelerator, aiming to rapidly develop its projects and capitalize on the favorable market conditions for gold and copper.

Average Trading Volume: 15,955,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £12.4M

Find detailed analytics on MILA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue