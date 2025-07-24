Migao Group Holdings Limited Announces 2025 AGM Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Migao Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:9879) ).

Migao Group Holdings Limited has announced the agenda for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for August 22, 2025, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Key resolutions include the approval of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of directors, and the reappointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval for share buyback and issuance mandates, reflecting its strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and operational flexibility.

More about Migao Group Holdings Limited

Migao Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the financial sector. It is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, focusing on financial services and investments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,171,377

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For an in-depth examination of 9879 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue