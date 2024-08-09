MIE Holdings Corrects Dividend Information Error

MIE Holdings Corp. (HK:1555) has released an update.

MIE Holdings Corporation has issued a clarification regarding a clerical mistake in the English version of their interim results for the period ending June 30, 2024. The error pertained to the dividend information on page 11, which incorrectly stated the Board’s recommendation. This announcement confirms that no interim dividend was recommended, consistent with the prior period, and the Chinese version was accurate.

