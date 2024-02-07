Midland States Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends

Midland States Bancrop (MSBI) has released an update.

On February 6, 2024, the Company revealed a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, scheduled for payment on February 23 to those on record by February 16. Additionally, holders of its 7.75% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will receive a dividend of $0.4844 per depositary share, payable on April 1 for stockholders recorded as of March 15.

For further insights into MSBI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.