Midland Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Midland Holdings Limited ( (HK:1200) ) has issued an announcement.

Midland Holdings Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on August 21, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential shareholder returns, impacting stakeholders’ expectations and the company’s market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 2,620,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.26B

