Midea Real Estate Reports Robust Mid-Year Sales

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (HK:3990) has released an update.

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited has announced its unaudited sales figures for the first half of 2024, with contracted sales reaching roughly RMB 20.21 billion over approximately 1,773 thousand square meters. These preliminary results are based on management information and may be subject to adjustments, providing a snapshot rather than a definitive measure of the company’s financial performance. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice before making investment decisions.

For further insights into HK:3990 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.