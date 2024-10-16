Midea Group Set to Announce Q3 Financial Results

Midea Group Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:0300) has released an update.

Midea Group Co., Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on October 30, 2024, to review and approve the company’s third-quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. Investors and market enthusiasts are keenly watching as these results will offer insights into the company’s performance and future prospects. The meeting will be led by Chairman and CEO, Mr. Fang Hongbo, alongside other executive and non-executive directors.

For further insights into HK:0300 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.