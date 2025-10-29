Midea Group Reports Strong Revenue and Profit Growth in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Midea Group Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0300) ) has shared an announcement.

Midea Group Co., Ltd. has released its third quarterly report for 2025, showing a notable increase in both operating revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders compared to the previous year. The report highlights a 10.06% rise in operating revenue and a 19.51% increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2025. However, the company experienced a slight decrease in net cash flows from operating activities. These financial results indicate the company’s strong market performance and its ability to generate shareholder value, despite minor challenges in cash flow management.

Midea Group Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the home appliance industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of a wide range of household appliances. The company is based in the People’s Republic of China and operates globally, catering to diverse market needs with innovative and efficient products.

