Midea Group Announces Board of Directors and Their Roles

Midea Group Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0300) ) has shared an announcement.

Midea Group Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of each member. This announcement is significant as it outlines the leadership structure and governance of the company, which can impact its strategic direction and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0300) stock is a Buy with a HK$92.00 price target.

More about Midea Group Co. Ltd. Class H

Midea Group Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the home appliance industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of a wide range of household appliances and HVAC systems. The company is known for its innovation and market leadership in smart home solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,041,105

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$617.9B

