Middlefield Fund Announces Q3 2024 Distributions

Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund has declared its third-quarter distributions of $0.04167 per trust unit for 2024, with payment dates following each month’s end record date. The Fund offers a DRIP that allows unitholders to reinvest their distributions to leverage compound growth. Middlefield is a veteran equity income asset manager, providing a range of dividend-focused investment products.

