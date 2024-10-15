Middle Island Resources Welcomes New Major Shareholder

Middle Island Resources Limited (AU:MDI) has released an update.

Middle Island Resources Limited has reported a significant change in shareholding, with Jonathan Saul Rosham becoming a substantial holder with a 5.49% voting power after acquiring 15 million shares. The acquisitions, totaling over $200,000, were made through various transactions between September and October 2024. Registered holders include Kea Holdings Pty Ltd and Vista Grove Investments Pty Ltd, indicating a strategic move in the company’s shareholder structure.

