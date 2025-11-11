Middle Island Resources Issues Addendum to AGM Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Middle Island Resources Limited ( (AU:MDI) ) is now available.

Middle Island Resources Limited has issued an addendum to its Notice of Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The addendum includes the withdrawal of an existing resolution, the addition of a new resolution, and the provision of a replacement proxy form for shareholder voting. This announcement may impact shareholder voting procedures and the governance of the company.

More about Middle Island Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: 158.33%

Average Trading Volume: 2,675,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$30.75M

