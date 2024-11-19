Midas Minerals Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

Midas Minerals Limited (AU:MM1) has released an update.

Midas Minerals Ltd is set to hold a General Meeting on December 19, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions, including the ratification and approval of issuing new Placement Shares. These decisions could significantly influence the company’s financial strategies and investor interests. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote to shape the future direction of Midas Minerals.

