MIDAC HOLDINGS Posts Strong Quarterly Growth

MIDAC HOLDINGS CO. LTD. (JP:6564) has released an update.

MIDAC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. reported a robust start to the fiscal year with a 25.1% increase in net sales and a 45.1% rise in profits attributable to owners for the quarter ending June 2024. The company’s financial position strengthened, evidenced by an improved equity-to-asset ratio of 49.7% as of June 2024. Looking ahead, MIDAC forecasts continued growth with an 8.8% rise in net sales and a 30.3% increase in profits for the full fiscal year.

