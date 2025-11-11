Microvast Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Microvast Holdings, Inc. ( (MVST) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Microvast Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Microvast Holdings, Inc., a prominent player in the advanced battery technology sector, specializes in providing innovative battery solutions for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company, founded in 2006, is headquartered in Stafford, Texas, and is known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Microvast announced a record revenue of $123.3 million, marking a 21.6% increase from the previous year. The company also reported an improved gross margin of 37.6%, up from 33.2% in the same quarter last year, showcasing its enhanced operational efficiency and favorable product mix.

Key financial highlights from the report include a positive adjusted EBITDA of $21.9 million, despite a GAAP net loss of $1.5 million. The company also saw a significant increase in cash reserves, with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $142.6 million as of the end of September 2025. However, operating expenses rose to $33.5 million from $27.5 million in the previous year, reflecting increased investments in growth and development.

Looking ahead, Microvast maintains its revenue growth target of 18% to 25% for the full year 2025, with anticipated revenues ranging between $450 million and $475 million. The company is also focused on expanding its production capacity to meet rising customer demand and plans to complete the installation of new equipment by year-end, which is expected to further bolster its market presence.

Microvast’s management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing their commitment to attracting new customers and exploring new market segments. The company’s strategic initiatives and continued focus on innovation position it well for sustained growth in the rapidly evolving battery technology industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue