MicroSalt plc Issues Shares, Eyes Health Market

MicroSalt plc, with its patented technology for creating full-flavour, low-sodium salt, has issued 174,419 new Ordinary Shares following the exercise of warrants. The company’s innovation is set to disrupt the food industry by offering a healthier salt alternative in line with global health goals, aiming to tap into the growing low sodium market. With a strategic marketing approach targeting B2B, B2C, and e-commerce, MicroSalt positions itself as a pioneer in the push for reduced sodium consumption to combat cardiovascular diseases.

