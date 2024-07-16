MicroSalt Issues New Shares, Eyes Low-Sodium Market

MicroSalt plc (GB:SALT) has released an update.

MicroSalt plc has announced the issuance of 313,955 new Ordinary Shares following the exercise of warrants, including shares to Non-Executive Director Gary Urmston, who now holds a 0.2% stake in the company. The new shares will be admitted to the London Stock Exchange around 19 July 2024, which will bring the total number of voting rights in MicroSalt to 47,786,900. This move comes as MicroSalt positions itself as a key player in the growing low-sodium market with its patented technology for producing full-flavour, low-sodium salt.

