MicroPort’s EV MedTech Reports Revenue Decline Amidst R&D Breakthroughs and Global Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from MicroPort Scientific ( (HK:0853) ) is now available.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation announced that its subsidiary, Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech Co., Ltd., reported an expected revenue of RMB708.4572 million to RMB787.1747 million for the first half of 2025, indicating a potential decrease compared to the previous year. Despite the decline, the company achieved several R&D breakthroughs and expanded its international market presence, with products now used in over 2,700 hospitals in China and certified in the EU. These developments suggest a strategic focus on innovation and global expansion, which could enhance its competitive positioning in the medical technology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0853) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MicroPort Scientific stock, see the HK:0853 Stock Forecast page.

More about MicroPort Scientific

MicroPort Scientific Corporation operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on innovative medical devices. Its subsidiary, Shanghai MicroPort Endovascular MedTech Co., Ltd. (EV MedTech), specializes in endovascular and interventional medical products, with a significant market presence in China and over 40 countries worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 34.59%

Average Trading Volume: 19,986,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$15.91B

Learn more about 0853 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue