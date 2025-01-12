MicroPort Scientific Announces Relocation of Hong Kong Office

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from MicroPort Scientific ( (HK:0853) ) is now available.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation has announced a change of its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from January 10, 2025. The new address will be Room 1922, 19/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, which potentially signals strategic operational adjustments and could impact its business interactions in the region.

More about MicroPort Scientific

MicroPort Scientific Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the medical science industry. It primarily focuses on developing and manufacturing medical devices and scientific instruments, with a significant presence in the healthcare sector.

YTD Price Performance: -8.16%

Average Trading Volume: 39,924

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.26B

