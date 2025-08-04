MicroPort Scientific Announces Partial Conversion of Convertible Loans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from MicroPort Scientific ( (HK:0853) ).

MicroPort Scientific Corporation has announced the partial conversion of its convertible loans, resulting in the issuance of 43,549,965 new shares. This conversion, valued at approximately US$41.5 million, represents 2.34% of the company’s issued shares prior to the conversion and 2.29% post-conversion. The new shares will carry the same rights as existing shares, including dividend rights, which may impact the company’s equity structure and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0853) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MicroPort Scientific stock, see the HK:0853 Stock Forecast page.

More about MicroPort Scientific

MicroPort Scientific Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical technology industry. It focuses on developing and manufacturing medical devices and solutions, with a market presence primarily in China and other international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 115.34%

Average Trading Volume: 37,972,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.46B

