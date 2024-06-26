MicroPort NeuroTech Unveils Board Structure

MicroPort NeuroTech Limited (HK:2172) has released an update.

MicroPort NeuroTech Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and outlined the members serving on three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. The board is chaired by Dr. Chang Zhaohua, with several executive and non-executive members contributing to the company’s governance. This update provides stakeholders with insights into the leadership structure of the Cayman Islands-incorporated company listed under stock code 2172.

