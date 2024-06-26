MicroPort NeuroTech Shareholders Greenlight Resolutions

MicroPort NeuroTech Limited (HK:2172) has released an update.

MicroPort NeuroTech Limited, in its recent AGM, announced unanimous shareholder approval for all proposed ordinary and special resolutions, including the adoption of a scrip dividend scheme, re-election of board members, and re-appointment of auditors. Shareholders also endorsed the company’s rebranding to ‘MicroPort NeuroScientific Corporation’ and the adoption of an amended corporate charter. The mandates for share repurchase and issuance were passed, enabling potential share transactions amounting to 10% and 20% of the issued shares, respectively.

