MicroPort NeuroScientific Projects Significant Profit Growth

The latest update is out from MicroPort NeuroTech Limited ( (HK:2172) ).
MicroPort NeuroScientific Corporation has announced a significant increase in its expected net profit for the year ending December 31, 2024, forecasting a rise between 75% to 100% compared to the previous year. This growth is attributed to expanded hospital coverage, increased market share, doubled overseas revenue, and enhanced operating efficiency through supply chain improvements and cost-saving measures, positioning the company strongly in the neurotechnology sector.
More about MicroPort NeuroTech Limited
MicroPort NeuroScientific Corporation, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is a company specializing in the neurotechnology industry. It focuses on developing medical devices and solutions aimed at neurological conditions, with a growing market presence both domestically and internationally.
YTD Price Performance: -8.25%
Average Trading Volume: 1,309,821
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$4.56B
