MicroPort NeuroScientific Projects Significant Profit Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest update is out from MicroPort NeuroTech Limited ( (HK:2172) ).

MicroPort NeuroScientific Corporation has announced a significant increase in its expected net profit for the year ending December 31, 2024, forecasting a rise between 75% to 100% compared to the previous year. This growth is attributed to expanded hospital coverage, increased market share, doubled overseas revenue, and enhanced operating efficiency through supply chain improvements and cost-saving measures, positioning the company strongly in the neurotechnology sector.

More about MicroPort NeuroTech Limited

MicroPort NeuroScientific Corporation, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is a company specializing in the neurotechnology industry. It focuses on developing medical devices and solutions aimed at neurological conditions, with a growing market presence both domestically and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: -8.25%

Average Trading Volume: 1,309,821

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.56B

For detailed information about 2172 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.