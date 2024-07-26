Micromem Technologies Secures Capital Boost

Micromem Technologies (TSE:MRM) has released an update.

Micromem Technologies Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising C$267,894 by issuing over 8.9 million common shares and an equal number of warrants. The funds from this placement, which is subject to a four-month holding period and necessary approvals, are earmarked for working capital purposes. The company specializes in creating innovative solutions for diverse industries through sensor application technology.

