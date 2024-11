Microlise Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:SAAS) has released an update.

Microlise Group PLC has made significant progress in addressing a recent cyber security incident, with expectations to fully restore services soon. The company reassures stakeholders that customer data remains secure, though some employee data was affected. Despite the breach, Microlise anticipates no material impact on its financial outlook.

For further insights into GB:SAAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.