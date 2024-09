Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Microequities Asset Management Pty Ltd has reported a change in its substantial holding in Beforepay Group Limited, as detailed in Form 604 lodged with the company. This adjustment in shareholding indicates a shift in voting power, underscoring a potentially significant move by the asset management firm in the financial landscape of Beforepay Group.

For further insights into AU:B4P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.