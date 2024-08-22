Microchip Stockholders Reshape Equity and Leadership

The latest announcement is out from Microchip (MCHP).

At a pivotal annual meeting on August 20, 2024, stockholders of our company made significant decisions that will shape the future of our equity structure and leadership. They voted to expand the equity incentive plan, authorizing 8 million additional shares for issuance. The board’s recommended nominees were elected to serve until the next meeting, and key proposals were approved, including the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent accountant and the endorsement of executive compensation. However, a proposal for a third-party report on product use and international law violations was notably rejected.

